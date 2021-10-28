PM Modi to attend 18th ASEAN-India Summit today - Here's all you need to know

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend the 18th ASEAN-India Summit on Thursday via video conferencing. According to PMO, the Summit will be attended by Heads of State/Government of the ASEAN Countries.

PM Modi to review the status of the ASEAN-India Strategic Partnership

At the 18th ASEAN-India Summit, PM Modi will review the status of the ASEAN-India Strategic Partnership, PMO said. Prime Minister will take stock of progress made in key areas including Covid-19, health, trade and commerce, connectivity, and education and culture.

Important regional and international developments including post-pandemic economic recovery will also be discussed. ASEAN-India summits are held annually and provide the opportunity for India and ASEAN to engage at the highest level.

PM Modi attended the 17th ASEAN-India Summit held virtually in November last year. The latest edition will be the ninth ASEAN-India Summit to be attended by him.

According to PMO, ASEAN-India Strategic Partnership stands on a strong foundation of shared geographical, historical and civilizational ties. ASEAN is central to our Act East Policy and our wider vision of the Indo-Pacific. The year 2022 will mark 30 years of ASEAN-India relations.

India and ASEAN have several dialogue mechanisms which meet regularly, including a Summit, Ministerial meetings and Senior Officials' meetings. External Affairs Minister, Dr S Jaishankar attended the ASEAN-India Foreign Ministers' Meeting and EAS Foreign Ministers' Meeting in August 2021 virtually.

East Asia Summit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday participated in the 16th East Asia Summit hosted by Brunei and reaffirmed India's focus on a free, open and inclusive Indo-Pacific as also the principle of ASEAN centrality in the region.

The Prime Minister, who participated in the event through video conference, said India remains committed to strengthening respect for shared values of multilateralism and rules-based international order.

"Participated in the 16th East Asia Summit hosted by Brunei through video conference. Re-affirmed India's focus on a free, open and inclusive Indo-Pacific and the principle of ASEAN Centrality in the region," the Prime Minister said in a tweet.

The East Asia Summit is the premier leaders-led forum in the Indo-Pacific. Since its inception in 2005, it has played a significant role in the strategic and geopolitical evolution of East Asia.

Apart from the 10 ASEAN Member states, East Asia Summit includes India, China, Japan, the Republic of Korea, Australia, New Zealand, the United States and Russia, the release said.

India, being a founding member of the East Asia Summit, is committed to strengthening the East Asia Summit and making it more effective for dealing with contemporary challenges.

