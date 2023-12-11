 PM Modi To Address Educationists & Students At Vikasit Bharat@2047 At Raj Bhavan
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaPM Modi To Address Educationists & Students At Vikasit Bharat@2047 At Raj Bhavan

PM Modi To Address Educationists & Students At Vikasit Bharat@2047 At Raj Bhavan

Prime Minster Naredra Modi is expected to address a workshop on ‘Viksit Bharat@2047 – Voice of Youth’ at the Raj Bhavan in Gandhi Nagar

Ruddhi PhadkeUpdated: Monday, December 11, 2023, 10:24 AM IST
article-image
PM Narendra Modi | X

Gandhinagar, Gujarat: Prime Minster Naredra Modi is expected to address a workshop on ‘Viksit Bharat@2047 – Voice of Youth’ at the Rajbhavan in Gandhi Nagar. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to virtually launch the VikasitBharat@2047 Ideas Portal and address educationists from Across the Country.

PM Modi urges all to join in large numbers

Earlier today Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted confirming his address at 10:30 am and clled for all to join in large numbers. He said that on ‘Viksit Bharat@2047 is an initiative aimed at integrating our youngsters towards building a developed India.

Read Also
Maharashtra: CM Shinde Launches 'Vikasit Bharat Sankalp Yatra' To Ensure Last Mile Delivery Of Govt...
article-image

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Dhiraj Sahu IT Raids: After 5 Days, Cash Counting Ends With Total Seizure Of Over ₹350 Crore

Dhiraj Sahu IT Raids: After 5 Days, Cash Counting Ends With Total Seizure Of Over ₹350 Crore

SC Verdict On Article 370 Today: Jammu & Kashmir LG Manoj Sinha Denies Mehbooba Mufti's House Arrest...

SC Verdict On Article 370 Today: Jammu & Kashmir LG Manoj Sinha Denies Mehbooba Mufti's House Arrest...

SC Verdict On Article 370 Live: Watch Streaming Of Proceedings From Supreme Court

SC Verdict On Article 370 Live: Watch Streaming Of Proceedings From Supreme Court

SC Verdict On Article 370 Today: PDP President Mehbooba Mufti Put Under House Arrest Ahead Of...

SC Verdict On Article 370 Today: PDP President Mehbooba Mufti Put Under House Arrest Ahead Of...

Priyanka Gandhi Urges People To Participate In Global Strike Demanding Ceasefire In Gaza

Priyanka Gandhi Urges People To Participate In Global Strike Demanding Ceasefire In Gaza