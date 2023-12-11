PM Modi To Address Educationists & Students At Vikasit Bharat@2047 At Raj Bhavan

Gandhinagar, Gujarat: Prime Minster Naredra Modi is expected to address a workshop on ‘Viksit Bharat@2047 – Voice of Youth’ at the Rajbhavan in Gandhi Nagar. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to virtually launch the VikasitBharat@2047 Ideas Portal and address educationists from Across the Country.
PM Modi urges all to join in large numbers
Earlier today Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted confirming his address at 10:30 am and clled for all to join in large numbers. He said that on ‘Viksit Bharat@2047 is an initiative aimed at integrating our youngsters towards building a developed India.
