PM Modi To Address Educationists & Students At Vikasit Bharat@2047 At Raj Bhavan

Gandhinagar, Gujarat: Prime Minster Naredra Modi is expected to address a workshop on ‘Viksit Bharat@2047 – Voice of Youth’ at the Rajbhavan in Gandhi Nagar. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to virtually launch the VikasitBharat@2047 Ideas Portal and address educationists from Across the Country.

I have great faith in India’s Yuva Shakti to make our dream of a Viksit Bharat into a reality. At 10:30 AM today, will be addressing the ‘Viksit Bharat @ 2047 : Voice of Youth’ initiative aimed at integrating our youngsters towards building a developed India. I urge you all to… — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 11, 2023

PM Modi urges all to join in large numbers

Earlier today Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted confirming his address at 10:30 am and clled for all to join in large numbers. He said that on ‘Viksit Bharat@2047 is an initiative aimed at integrating our youngsters towards building a developed India.