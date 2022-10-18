PM Modi to address 90th Interpol General Assembly today; meet to take place in India after a gap of 25 years

PM Modi to address 90th Interpol General Assembly today | File Photo

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the 90th Interpol General Assembly today.

The Interpol General Assembly was last held in 1997.

PM Modi will address at around 1:45 pm in Pragati Maidan, New Delhi.

According to the Prime Minister's Office, the 90th General Assembly of Interpol will be held from October 18 to 21.

Delegations from 195 Interpol member country will attened the meet

The meeting will be attended by delegations from 195 Interpol member countries comprising Ministers, Police Chiefs of countries, Heads of National Central Bureaus and Senior police officers. The General Assembly is Interpol's supreme governing body and meets annually to take key decisions related to its functioning.

Union Home Minister, Interpol President Ahmed Naser Al Raisi and Secretary General Jurgen Stock, Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) Director will also be present on the occasion.

"The Interpol General Assembly meeting is taking place in India after a gap of about 25 years - it was last held in 1997. India's proposal to host the Interpol General Assembly in 2022 at New Delhi coinciding with celebrations for the 75th year of India's independence was accepted by the General Assembly with an overwhelming majority," the PMO said in a statement.

The event provides an opportunity to showcase best practices in India's law and order system to the entire world.