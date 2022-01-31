PM Modi to address 30th Women's Commission foundation day today at 4.30 pm

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the 30th National Commission for Women (NCW) Foundation Day program today, the Prime Minister's Office has informed. The address will take place at 4:30 pm via video conferencing.

The state commissions for women, the departments for women and child development in the state governments, university and college teaching faculty, students, voluntary organisations, women entrepreneurs and business associations will be part of the event, the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said in a statement on Sunday.

The theme of the programme is "She The Change Maker", aimed at celebrating the achievements of women in different fields. Union Minister for Women and Child Development Smriti Irani will also be present on the occasion.



The National Commission for Women was set up as a statutory body in January 1992 under the National Commission for Women Act, 1990 to review the constitutional and legal safeguards for women, recommend remedial legislative measures, facilitate redressal of grievances and advise the government on all policy matters affecting women.

Published on: Monday, January 31, 2022, 09:35 AM IST