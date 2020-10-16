PM Modi to address 12 real rallies in Bihar

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address 12 in-person election meetings in Bihar, BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis said on Friday.

Fadnavis, who is BJP election in-charge of Bihar, said Prime Minister will address rallies in all corners of the state for four days from October 23.

Modi's programmes for October 23, 28, November 1 and 3 have been finalised, he added.

Modi will visit Sasaram, Gaya and Bhagalpur in the first phase. His programmes include public meetings at Patna, Samastipur, Darbhanga, Muzaffarpur, Saharsa, Forbesganj, West Champaran and East Champaran.

Fadnavis said all leaders of Bihar NDA - Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, HAM president Jeetan Ram Manjhi and Vikash sheel Insaan Party (VIP) chief Mukesh Sahni - will be present in the rally.