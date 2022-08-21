PM Modi thinks about launching raids against his political rivals all the time: Manish Sisodia | Photo Credit: ANI

Facing the heat in the excise policy "corruption" case, Delhi's Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Sunday said that PM Modi thinks about launching raids against his political rivals via CBI and ED all the time, while Arvind Kejriwal thinks about healthcare, education and employment.

As per the report by NDTV, he claimed that he was being targeted by the CBI because the centre was furious over the application AAP is getting in India and abroad.

The BJP and AAP have been attacking each other with a flurry of press conferences and tweets after the Central Bureau of Investigation on Friday raided 31 locations including Sisodia's residence in connection with alleged irregularities in the Delhi government's Excise Policy 2021-22.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal also slammed the Centre, saying it is "fighting with the entire country" instead of working with state governments to address issues of unemployment and inflation.

The AAP had on Saturday claimed that the CBI raids were being carried out as the BJP feared Kejriwal and the 2024 Lok Sabha polls will be a battle between the AAP chief and Modi.

Kejriwal said every morning, the Centre starts "the game of CBI-ED".

"At a time when the common man is battling inflation and crores of youths are unemployed, the central government along with all state governments should fight unemployment and inflation. Instead, they are fighting with the entire country.

Sisodia is among 15 people and entities named in an FIR registered by the CBI in connection with alleged irregularities in the implementation of the excise policy.

The CBI raids on Friday came after Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena last month recommended a probe by the agency into the alleged violations of rules and procedural lapses in the implementation of the policy that came into effect on November 17 last year.

The Delhi government withdrew the policy in July after Saxena recommended the probe.

(With inputs from PTI)

