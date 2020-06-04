PM Modi tells Australian PM Scott Morrison that COVID-19 crisis is an opportunity for both nations to work together

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said that India is committed to strengthening its relations with Australia.

"India is committed to strengthening its relations with Australia, it is not only important for our two nations but also for the Indo-Pacific region and the whole world," PM Modi said during first ever 'India-Australia Virtual Summit'.

In his opening remarks, Modi said he believed that it is the "perfect time and perfect opportunity" to further strengthen the relationship between India and Australia.

"We have immense possibilities to make our friendship stronger," Modi said, adding: "How our relations become a 'factor of stability' for our region and for the world, how we work together for global good, all these aspects need to be considered." The prime minister said India was committed to expand its relations with Australia on a wider and faster pace, noting that it is important not only for the two countries, but also for the Indo-Pacific region and the world.

"The role of our comprehensive strategic partnership will be more important in this period of global epidemic. The world needs a coordinated and collaborative approach to get out of the economic and social side effects of this epidemic," he said.

PM Modi is his Australian counterpart Scott Morrison are attending an online summit on Thursday. The two leaders are likely to review the broad framework of bilateral strategic ties and explore ways to expand cooperation in areas of trade and defence.