PM Modi Takes Stock Of BJP’s Performance In Lok Sabha Elections At Crucial Mukhyamantri Parishad Meeting At Party Headquarters

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday took stock of the BJP’s performance in the Lok Sabha elections and provided the roadmap for upcoming Assembly polls to party’s chief ministers and deputy CMs at its “Mukhyamantri Parishad” or Chief Ministers Council meeting at the party headquarters. Modi interacted with the CMs of 13 states.

Home Minister Amit Shah, party national president JP Nadda and Deputy CMs of the party from other states ruled by its alliance partners, such as Maharashtra and Bihar, were also present.

Attended the meeting of the chief ministers and deputy chief ministers of the BJP-ruled states chaired by PM Shri @narendramodi Ji in New Delhi today.



The BJP-ruled states, under the leadership of Modi Ji, are driven by the principle of Antyoday and are committed to the welfare…

Significance Of The Meeting

The meeting assumes significance as it discusses how the party, which won a full majority in the 2014 and 2019 elections, fell to 240 seats after setting a target of 370. The churning and airing of differences within the party following this loss of majority and the tussle with the allies over future seat adjustments in view of upcoming Assembly elections in Maharashtra, Jharkhand, Haryana and Delhi are two issues that the party seeks to address urgently.

Following the Lok Sabha polls, the way BJP has become dependent on Janata Dal (United) and Telugu Desam Party for continuation in power is not lost on anyone. It paid them back in kind for their support through special packages announced in the Union Budget on July 23. However, this has been turned into a major political weapon by the Opposition, which has accused BJP of discrimination and ignoring the other states.

The prime minister is learnt to have conveyed to the party CMs and deputy CMs the need to spread the word on how various schemes for all states were announced in the Budget. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman also defended the omission of names of all states in the document saying that is not always possible.

About The Mukhyamanti Parishad Meeting

The Mukhyamanti Parishad meeting, which is held to review key schemes in states and to discuss delivery of Central Government schemes there, is also taking place in the backdrop of simmering differences between Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath and deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya. The two-day meet is therefore expected to provide guidance to the workers and leaders on how they should minimise friction.

The CMs who attended the meeting today included Yogi Adityanath from Uttar Pradesh, Himanta Biswa Sarma from Assam, Bhajanlal Sharma from Rajasthan, Mohan Charan Majhi from Odisha, Mohan Yadav from Madhya Pradesh, Pushkar Singh Dhami from Uttarakhand, Pema Khandu from Arunachal Pradesh, Pramod Sawant from Goa, Bhupendra Bhai Patel from Gujarat, Nayab Singh Saini from Haryana, N. Biren Singh from Manipur, Manik Saha from Tripura and Vishnu Deo Sai from Chhattisgarh.

The party’s deputy CMs from all these states as Devendra Phadvanis, deputy CM of Maharashtra, Y. Patton of Nagaland, and Samrat Choudhary and Vijay Kumar Sinha from Bihar attended the meeting.