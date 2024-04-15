PM Modi Slams Congress as 'Sultan of Tukde Tukde Gang' In Mysuru Rally, Alleges Divisive Intentions & Corruption In Karnataka

PM Narendra Modi | ANI

PM Modi on Sunday dubbed Congress as “the sultan of tukde tukde gang”, and accused INDIA of having dangerous intentions of dividing, breaking and weakening the country. At a rally in Royal City of Mysuru, he said the Congress government's loot in Karnataka the treasury has become empty and development works have come to a halt while welfare schemes being stopped.

“India is a land where mothers dream about sending their children to armed forces in the service of the nation. On the other hand, there is Congress which is going around becoming the Sultan of tukde tukde gang. Its dangerous intention of to divide, break and weaken the country is still the same,” he said.

Alleging that hundreds of crores of black money is being sent across the country from Karnataka to help the Congress fight election, Modi asked people to reject it. Saying Congress has crossed all limits of hating the country, he said: “Congress is hesitant to say Bharat Mata ki jai. They reward anti-nationals with a ticket. Should the country, Karnataka, Mysuru forgive such a Congress? They opposed Vande Mataram and now hesitated to say 'Bharat Mata ki Jai'. This is the height of Congress's downfall.”

NDA partners and JD(S) supremo former prime minister HD Deve Gowda, his son former chief minister HD Kumaraswamy, BJP parliamentary leader BS Yediyurappawere present along with candidates of Mysuru, Chamara-jamagar and Mandya.