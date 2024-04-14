MP Lok Sabha Elections 2024: PM Modi Takes Jibe At Rahul Gandhi's Poll Promise To Remove Poverty, Asks, 'Where Was This Royal Magician Hiding?' |

Hoshangabad (Madhya Pradesh): Eyeing all the 29 Lok Sabha constituencies of Madhya Pradesh in the 2024 General Elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed a public rally in the state’s Hoshangabad on Sunday. Here, he took a jibe at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and his promise to ‘remove poverty in one go’ and asked, where was this ‘royal magician’ was hiding for so many years?

Calling the opposition party desperate, he said, “Desperate Congress is making such announcements which the Congress leaders themselves are not understanding. The prince of Congress (referring to Rahul Gandhi) has just announced something that will make you laugh. He announced that he would eliminate poverty from the country in one stroke. After all, where was this royal magician hiding for so many years?”

'A mockery of poor'

“It has been 50 years since his grandmother announced to remove poverty from the country. Before 2014, they ran the government through remote for 10 years and are saying that they have got 'jhatke vala' mantra, where did they get this 'jhatke vala' mantra from? Tell me, is this not a mockery of the poor? Is this not an insult to the poor? They make such claims and because of this they become laughing stock and the country does not take them seriously,” he added.

Notably, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi claimed in a recent election rally that if voted to power, the Congress Government will transfer Rs 1 lakh (in a year) to the bank account of one woman of every poor household in the country, leading to erasure of poverty in one fell swoop.

'INDI Alliance making dangerous promises'

He also attacked the INDIA Alliance and said that the coalition’s manifesto aims to financially bankrupt the country. "Look at the situation of INDI alliance, they are not able to decide that manifesto is a responsibility, a commitment to the people of the country. There are many dangerous promises in their manifesto. Their manifesto is to make the country financially bankrupt.

“One of their companion's manifesto says that they will eliminate nuclear weapons from India. Will any country think like this? Nuclear weapons are necessary for India in today's era... When the enemies have so much power and we say that we will destroy nuclear weapons, for whose benefit are you saying this? People are making such a promise. Can they protect the country? Just like their thinking, their manifesto is also dangerous," he said.

The Communist Party of India (Marxist), a part of INDIA bloc, in its manifesto has promised "complete elimination of nuclear weapons and other weapons of mass destruction including chemical and biological weapons."