PM Modi reviews COVID-19 situation with Chief Ministers of Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, UP, Puducherry

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday discussed the COVID-19 situation with the Chief Ministers of Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Uttar Pradesh and Puducherry over a phone call.

Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and Uttar Pradesh are among the ten states that cumulatively account for 74.69 per cent of India's total active cases, said the Union Health Ministry.

Rajasthan has 2,08,698 active cases of COVID-19, followed by Uttar Pradesh at 1,77,643 and Chhattisgarh at 1,10,401 cases.