Cyclone Tauktae: Ensure COVID-19 management in hospitals, back up of power, essential medicines in vulnerable locations, directs PM Modi

PM Narendra Modi took a high level meeting here today to review the preparedness of States and Central Ministries/Agencies concerned to deal with the situation arising out of Cyclone Tauktae.



India Meteorological Department (IMD) informed that Cyclone Tauktae is expected to touch Gujarat coast between Porbandar & Naliya around 18th May afternoon /evening with the wind speed ranging up to 175 kmph.

It is likely to cause heavy rainfall in the coastal districts of Gujarat, including extremely heavy falls in Junagadh & Gir Somnath and heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few places in the districts of Saurashtra Kutch & Diu namely Gir Somnath, Diu, Junagadh, Porbandar, Devbhoomi Dwarka, Amreli, Rajkot, Jamnagar.

IMD also warned of storm surge of about 2- 3 m above astronomical tide to inundate coastal areas of Morbi, Kutch, Devbhoomi Dwarka & Jamnagar districts and 1-2 meters along Porbandar, Junagarh, Diu, Gir Somnath, Amreli, Bhavnagar and 0.5 to 1m over the remaining coastal districts of Gujarat during 18th May afternoon/ evening around the time of landfall. IMD has been issuing three hourly bulletins since 13th May with latest forecast to all the concerned States.