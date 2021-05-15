COVID-19: PM Modi chairs high-level meeting; directs immediate audit of installation and operation of ventilators

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a high-level meeting on Saturday, in which he took serious note of media reports about ventilators provided by the Centre lying unutilised in some states due to technical glitches. The Modi-led BJP government has been facing flak in the national and international media over its mismanagement and weak handling of the second wave of Covid-19. India reported 3,26,098 new Covid-19 cases and 3,890 deaths in the last 24 hours ending 8 am on Saturday, as per the Health Ministry.

At a press conference, top health officials said 10 states account for 85 per cent of the total coronavirus cases in the country. The Government on Saturday said that the overall Covid-19 situation in the country is stabilizing. “The government is working towards ensuring further stabilisation,” said NITI Aayog member V K Paul on Saturday.

PM Modi said that refresher training for the proper operation of ventilators should be provided to healthcare workers if necessary. "The Prime Minister took serious note of some reports about ventilators lying unutilised in storage in some states and directed that an immediate audit of installation and operation of ventilators provided by the central government should be carried out," read a release by the Prime Minister's Office (PMO).