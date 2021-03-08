PM Modi, President Kovind greet women on International Women's Day

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Ram Nath Kovind greeted women on the occasion of International Women's Day on Monday.

Modi said India takes pride in the many accomplishments of the women of the nation, and added that it is his government's honour to get the opportunity to work towards furthering women empowerment across a wide range of sectors.

"Saluting our indomitable #NariShakti on International Women's Day! India takes pride in the many accomplishments of the women of our nation. It is our Government's honour to be getting the opportunity to work towards furthering women empowerment across a wide range of sectors," PM Modi tweeted.