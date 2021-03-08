PM Modi, President Kovind greet women on International Women's Day

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Ram Nath Kovind greeted women on the occasion of International Women's Day on Monday.
Modi said India takes pride in the many accomplishments of the women of the nation, and added that it is his government's honour to get the opportunity to work towards furthering women empowerment across a wide range of sectors.
"Saluting our indomitable #NariShakti on International Women's Day! India takes pride in the many accomplishments of the women of our nation. It is our Government's honour to be getting the opportunity to work towards furthering women empowerment across a wide range of sectors," PM Modi tweeted.
Kovind also extended his greeting to the people of India on the occasion of International Women's Day and urged all people to resolve to promote gender justice and eliminate gender inequality.
"On the occasion of International Women's Day, greetings and best wishes to all fellow citizens. Women in our country are setting new records and achievements in various fields. Let us collectively resolve to promote gender justice and eliminate inequality between women and men," the President tweeted.
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said the government led by PM Modi is deeply committed to women's empowerment in all walks of life.
"On International Women's Day, I truly appreciate the role of India's #NariShakti in strengthening the foundations of this great nation. The government led by Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi is deeply committed to women empowerment in all walks of life," he tweeted.
"Today, women have become an integral part of India's security and defence architecture. The targeted outcome of such an empowerment is to create an atmosphere where women feel free, safe and secure to pursue any vocation, profession or take a road less taken," he said in another tweet.
March 8 is observed as International Women's Day to celebrate the social, economic, cultural, and political achievements of women.
