PM Modi, President Kovind, Governors, Vice-Chancellors to take part in meet on National Education Policy

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will join a conference with President Ram Nath Kovind, Governors and Vice-Chancellors of universities on the National Education Policy 2020 and its transformational impact.

Taking to Twitter, PM Modi wrote, "At 10:30 AM tomorrow, 7th September, I will join a conference with Rashtrapati Ji, Governors and VCs of universities on the National Education Policy 2020 and its transformational impact. Deliberations from this conference will strengthen our efforts to make India a knowledge hub." The conference titled "Role of NEP-2020 in Transforming Higher Education" has been organised by the Ministry of Education, Government of India.

The new National Education Policy strives for making India into an equitable and vibrant knowledge society. It envisions an India-centred education system that contributes directly to transforming India into a Global Superpower.

The Governors' Conference is also being attended by Education Ministers of all States, Vice-Chancellors of State Universities and other senior officials.