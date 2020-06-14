PM Modi orders more tests & beds to meet Corona surge

New Delhi: Prime Minister Modi on Saturday reviewed India's response to Covid-19 pandemic with senior ministers and officials and ordered to augment testing as well as the number of hospital beds to effectively handle the peak surge of the daily cases.

A PMO press release says the review meeting was given a likely scenario of the Covid-19 cases in the medium term by NITI Aayog member Dr Vinod Paul, convener of the empowered group of medical emergency management plan, who said two-third of the total cases are in five states with an overwhelming proportion of cases in big cities.

Prime Minister Modi also discussed the emerging scenario of the disease in the capital in the next two months and directed Home Minister Amit Shah and Health Minister Harsh Vardhan to convene an emergency meeting with Delhi's Lt Governor and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, in the presence of all senior officials of the Centre, Delhi government and officials of all three municipal corporations of Delhi to plan a coordinated and comprehensive response to handle the challenge posed by rising cases of Covid-19.

The Prime Minister also took cognizance of the recommendations of the Empowered Group on city- and district-wise requirements of hospital beds/isolation beds which will be required and instructed Health Ministry officials to undertake emergency planning in consultation with the States/UTs. He also advised the Ministry to ensure suitable preparations in view of the start of the Monsoon season.

Those who attended the review meeting of the PM also included the cabinet and health secretaries, principal secretary to PM, director general of the Indian Council of Medical Research and members of the empowered groups.