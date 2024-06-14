'Namaste': Italian PM Giorgia Meloni Greets PM Modi At Venue Of G7 Summit (VIDEO)

X

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni on the sidelines of the G7 summit on Friday in Italy's Apulia.

Watch: Italian PM Giorgia Meloni receives Indian PM Narendra Modi as he arrives for the G7 Outreach Summit



(Video - G7 Italy 2024) pic.twitter.com/1nBALZmSSh — IANS (@ians_india) June 14, 2024

This comes after PM Modi held separate bilateral meetings with world leaders on the sidelines of the event. Earlier in the day, PM Modi met French President Emmanuel Macron, UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Провів дуже продуктивну зустріч з Президентом Володимиром Зеленським. Індія прагне і надалі зміцнювати двосторонні відносини з Україною. Зважаючи на триваючі бойові діі, повторив, що Індія вірить у людиноцентричний підхід та вважає, що шлях до миру лежить через діалог та… pic.twitter.com/t9x4VfuuSN — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 14, 2024

J'ai eu une excellente réunion avec mon ami le Président @EmmanuelMacron. Il s'agit de notre quatrième rencontre en un an, ce qui indique la forte priorité que nous accordons aux liens solides entre l'Inde et la France. Nos échanges ont porté sur de nombreux sujets tels que la… pic.twitter.com/rDsy5FPCHu — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 14, 2024

It was a delight to meet PM @RishiSunak in Italy. I reiterated my commitment to further strengthen the India-UK Comprehensive Strategic Partnership in the third term of the NDA Government. There is great scope to deepen ties in sectors like semiconductors, technology and trade.… pic.twitter.com/ehjhFY89cE — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 14, 2024

The summit is taking place at the luxurious Borgo Egnazia resort in Italy's Apulia region from June 13-15. PM Modi is attending the summit at the invitation of Italian PM Giorgia Meloni.

PM Modi touched down at Brindisi Airport in Apulia late Thursday night (local time), he was received by India's Ambassador to Italy, Vani Rao, and other officials.

Atterrato in Italia per partecipare al Vertice G7. Impaziente di avviare interazioni produttive con i leader del mondo. Insieme, desideriamo affrontare le questioni globali e incoraggiare la cooperazione internazionale per un futuro migliore. pic.twitter.com/rUP9Nw63YY — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 13, 2024

After landing in Italy's Apulia to participate in the Group of Seven (G7) Summit, PM Modi said that he is looking forward to engaging in productive discussions with world leaders.

It will be India's 11th participation and PM Modi's fifth consecutive participation at the G7 Summit.