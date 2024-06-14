'Namaste': Italian PM Giorgia Meloni Greets PM Modi At Venue Of G7 Summit (VIDEO)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni on the sidelines of the G7 summit on Friday in Italy's Apulia.
This comes after PM Modi held separate bilateral meetings with world leaders on the sidelines of the event. Earlier in the day, PM Modi met French President Emmanuel Macron, UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.
The summit is taking place at the luxurious Borgo Egnazia resort in Italy's Apulia region from June 13-15. PM Modi is attending the summit at the invitation of Italian PM Giorgia Meloni.
PM Modi touched down at Brindisi Airport in Apulia late Thursday night (local time), he was received by India's Ambassador to Italy, Vani Rao, and other officials.
After landing in Italy's Apulia to participate in the Group of Seven (G7) Summit, PM Modi said that he is looking forward to engaging in productive discussions with world leaders.
It will be India's 11th participation and PM Modi's fifth consecutive participation at the G7 Summit.