PM Modi, Mamata Banerjee, Rajnath Singh condole death of 7 soldiers in road accident in Ladakh

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and Union Defence Minister Mamata Banerjee mourned the deaths of seven soldiers in a road accident in Ladakh on Friday.

Taking to Twitter, PM Modi said he was anguished by the loss of our brave soldiers.

"Anguished by the bus accident in Ladakh in which we have lost our brave army personnel. My thoughts are with the bereaved families. I hope those injured recover at the earliest. All possible assistance is being given to the affected," he tweeted.

Extending her condolences to their families, Banerjee said she was deeply distressed by the deaths.

"Deeply distressed by the traumatic road accident death of our 7 brave soldiers in Ladakh today (Friday) afternoon. Some more seriously injured in the case. Sincere condolences for the bereaved, solidarity for all," she tweeted.

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said the Army is providing all possible assistance to the injured personnel.

"Deeply saddened by the loss of lives of our brave Indian Army personnel due to a Bus tragedy in Ladakh. We will never forget their exemplary service to our nation. My condolences to the bereaved families and prayers for the speedy recovery of the injured," he tweeted.

"Spoke to the Chief of Army Staff, General Manoj Pande, who apprised me of the situation and steps taken by the Army to save the lives of the injured soldiers. The Army is providing all possible assistance to the injured personnel," he added.

All you need to know about the incident:

Seven Army soldiers were killed and 19 others were injured in the Tuktuk sector of Ladakh on Friday when the vehicle they were travelling skidded off the road and fell into the Shyok river, Army officials said.

The accident took place at around 9 am at a place that is around 25 km from Thoise, they said. Officials said the vehicle they were travelling in skidded off the road and fell in the Shyok river.

As many as 26 soldiers were on their way from the transit camp in Partapur to a forward location in sub-sector Hanif.

"Seven individuals have been declared fatal so far. There are grievous injuries to others as well. Dedicated efforts are underway to ensure that the best medical care is provided to the injured," said an official.

The officials said the vehicle fell into the Shyok river to a depth of approximately 50 to 60 feet from the road.

"A party of 26 soldiers was moving from the transit camp in Partapur to a forward location in sub-sector Hanif. At around 9 am, 25km from Thoise, the vehicle skidded off the road and fell in Shyok river," the official cited above said.

All the injured were initially taken to the 403 Field Hospital at Partapur.

Hours later, all 19 injured personnel have been shifted to Chandimandir in the Panchkula district of Haryana.