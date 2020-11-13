PM Modi likely to celebrate another Diwali with jawans, this time at Jaisalmer border

Even as India deals with the raging coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic outbreak, Prime Minister Narendra Modi might just spend one more Diwali with Indian Army jawans posted at the border areas.

The prime minister has made it a routine to spend this day every year with the soldiers who are posted at the frontier areas and as such, to make sure that they don't feel left out of all the celebrations elsewhere in the country.

According to reports, Prime Minister Modi may spend the Diwali this year with soldiers posted at the India-Pakistan Jaisalmer border in Rajasthan.

The prime minister's visit assumes special significance this year since it will occur on an otherwise glum Diwali in the midst of a pandemic.

Reports state that Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) Bipin Rawat and Indian Army Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) may also be present with Prime Minister Modi for the ocassion.

On this day, the prime minister greets the soldiers with sweets and addresses all their issues at an interpersonal level. It is considered that the activity greatly boosts the morale of the jawans, who are often posted in remote areas.

On Diwali last year, Modi celebrated Diwali with Indian soldiers at Line of Control at BG Sector, Poonch and Rajouri in Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir. The prime minister had complimented the soldiers for guarding the frontiers and foiling sinister designs of the elements inimical to the nation, a Defence statement had detailed.

He had also celebrated Diwali in 2018 with soldiers posted at Harsil near the India-China border in Uttarakhand.

Greeting the jawans on the occasion, the prime minister had said their devotion to duty in the remote icy heights, is enabling the strength of the nation, and securing the future and the dreams of 125 crore Indians.

He also said that Diwali is the festival of lights, it spreads the light of goodness and dispels fear. He said that the jawans, through their commitment and discipline, are also helping to spread the sense of security and fearlessness among the people.

Diwali will be celebrated this year on Saturday, November 14.