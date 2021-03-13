'PM Modi, it's great to see you': Watch US President Joe Biden's friendly gesture at Quad Summit

"Prime Minister Modi... it's great to see you," greeted US President Joe Biden as he welcomed him to speak at the first summit of the Quad or Quadrilateral coalition on Friday. For the first time, Modi and Biden held a meeting face to face after the American leader took charge as the President of US in January.

In the video conference held, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, "It is good to be among friends. I thank President Biden for this initiative. We are united by our democratic values and our commitment to a free, open and inclusive Indo-Pacific. Our agenda today covers areas like vaccines, climate change and emerging technologies make the Quad a force for global good."

The summit was also attended by Australian PM Scott Morrison and Japanese PM Yoshihide Suga.

Joe Biden in his opening statement said, that a free and open Indo-Pacific is essential for the future of each of the grouping's member countries, and the US is committed to ensuring the region is governed by international law and free of coercion.

"The Quad is going to be a vital arena for cooperation in the Indo-Pacific. And I look forward to working closely with all of you in the coming years," he added.