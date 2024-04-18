'PM Modi Is Champion Of Corruption': Rahul Gandhi Quips Ahead Of Lok Sabha Election 2024

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and SP chief Akhilesh Yadav on Wednesday in a joint press conference in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad, on the last day of campaigning in the first phase for 102 of the 534 Lok Sabha seats, spelling out the goals of the INDIA bloc to oust BJP from power at the Centre.

Rahul described Prime Minister Narendra Modi as the champion of corruption and his flop show in an ANI interview two days ago defending the electoral bond scheme as the biggest extortion racket, rejected by the Supreme Court as illegal and unconstitutional, hiding the donors and holding the ED and CBI inquiries to force them to pay the donations.

Akhilesh exuded confidence that western UP will change the climate of the election and end the double-engine BJP government of “jhoot, loot” and expose its lies of not giving the MSP, no employment and the poll bondbadge of frauds.

Rahul said Congress took 17 of the 80 seats in UP to let INDIA emerge a powerful alliance. He won't predict the number of seats the bloc will win but he can definitely say BJP's strength will dip from 180 to 150. He described as two revolutions on right of apprenticeship of Rs 1 lakh a year to the youths to prepare a trained manpower in private and public sectors and Rs 1 lakh a year to women of the poor families, besides waiver of farm loans and filling up of 30 lakh government jobs.