PM Modi inaugurates renovated complex of Jallianwala Bagh memorial, says it 'must serve as a reminder for future generations'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday virtually inaugurated the renovated complex of Jallianwala Bagh memorial in Punjab's Amritsar.

Dedicating the renovated complex of Jallianwala Bagh memorial to the nation, PM Modi said that it "must serve as a reminder for future generations about the right of the people to peaceful democratic protest".

"Whatever happened during & after the partition can be seen in every corner of the country & especially in Punjab. We have marked August 14 as Partition Horrors Remembrance Day, to remember the pain and sufferings faced by the people of India back then," he added.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Advertisement

PM Modi added that the tribal community played a major role in the freedom struggle "but their sacrifices didn't find mention in history books to the extent they deserve". "Work is in progress on museums to showcase the struggle of Aadiwasi freedom fighters in 9 states of the country," he said.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The Prime Minister further said that the renovation of other memorials related to our freedom struggle is also in the works. "Dedicated to Chandra Shekhar Azad, India's first interactive gallery is being constructed in UP's Allahabad," he added.

Advertisement

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Meanwhile, a wreath-laying ceremony was held and a two-minute silence observed in the memory of martyrs of the Jallianwala Bagh massacre.

Museum galleries have been developed at the memorial and the event showcased multiple development initiatives taken by the government to upgrade the complex.

A sound and light show was set up to display the events that happened on April 13, 1919, when the British forces fired indiscriminately on a large and peaceful gathering of protesters, killing over 1,000 people and wounding hundreds of them.

Four museum galleries have been created through adaptive reuse of redundant and underutilised buildings. They showcase the historical value of events that unfolded in Punjab during that period, with the fusion of audio-visual technology, including projection mapping and 3D representation, as well as art and sculptural installations.

Several new and modern amenities have been added, including redefined paths of movement with appropriate signages; illumination of strategic spots; landscaping and hardscaping with native plantation; and installation of audio nodes throughout the garden, said PMO, adding that newer areas have been also developed for housing the Salvation Ground, Amar Jyot and Flag Mast.

(With ANI and PTI inputs)

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Saturday,August 28, 2021, 07:50 PM IST