PM Modi inaugurates Gandhinagar railway station redeveloped through PPP mode; see pics

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday stated his government considered railways as an asset and not just a service, stressing that the needs of 21st century won’t be fulfilled with the ways of 20th century as he inaugurated the redeveloped Gandhinagar and Vadnagar railway stations through Public Private Partnerships in his home state.

Speaking at the events through a video link, Modi said, “We have worked to develop the railways not only as a service but as an asset, the result of which can be clearly seen today”. He also flagged off a weekly superfast train from Gandhinagar to Varanasi, connecting “the soil of Somnath and the land of Vishwanath”.

The PM Modi also inaugurated a 318-room newly-built five-star hotel atop the redeveloped Gandhinagar railway station at an estimated expenditure of Rs 790 crore by a special purpose vehicle of the Gujarat Government and the Union Railways Ministry.