PM Modi inaugurates Atal Tunnel; to address a gathering in Himachal Pradesh's Sissu

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will, on Saturday inaugurate the Atal Tunnel at Rohtang in Himachal Pradesh. Construction was recently completed, after nearly a decade of work. The project was conceived in 1983 and in June 2000, then Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee announced it. However, it was only in June 2010 that work on the tunnel actually began, after being shelved repeatedly.

"Fulfilling Atal Ji’s dream of top quality infrastructure. Will be in Himachal Pradesh tomorrow to dedicate the Atal Tunnel in Rohtang to the nation. This is an iconic infrastructure project built at a height of 10,000 feet," the Prime Minister tweeted a few hours earlier.