Construction of Atal Tunnel completed: Here's all you need to know about the architectural marvel

The world's longest highway tunnel above above 10,000 feet will soon become operational. As per reports, the construction process that took about a decade has finally been completed. It links Manali to Leh and will now enable year round connectivity, irrespective of inclement weather conditions.

The Atal Tunnel is being constructed since the Manali-Sarchu-Leh road remains closed for six months as the Rohtang Pass becomes inaccessible for months in the winter season. Here is all you need to know about the architectural feat summed up in 10 points:

1. The project was conceived in 1983 and in June 2000, then Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee announced it. However, it was only in June 2010 that work on the tunnel actually began, after being shelved repeatedly.

2. The project was expected to be completed in less than six years. It however took a little more than 10 years to be completed fully. Reports indicate that it will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Modi by the end of the month.