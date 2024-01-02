PM Modi In Tamil Nadu To Unveil Mega Development Projects Worth Over ₹19,850 crores In State

PM MODI IN TAMIL NADU | ANI

Tiruchirappalli: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday attended the 38th Convocation Ceremony of Bharathidasan University in Tamil Nadu. Governor RN Ravi and CM MK Stalin were also present at the Convocation Ceremony. Earlier today, PM Modi was received by the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and Governor.

VIDEO | PM Modi interacts with students ahead of addressing the 38th Convocation Ceremony of Bharathidasan University in Tiruchirappalli, Tamil Nadu. pic.twitter.com/tN59JCv17I — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) January 2, 2024

"PM @narendramodi reached Tiruchirappalli a short while ago. He was received by Tamil Nadu Governor, RN Ravi, Chief Minister, Thiru @mkstalin, Union Minister of State, Thiru @Murugan_MoS and other dignitaries," the Prime Minister Office (PMO) posted on X.

#WATCH | Tamil Nadu: PM Narendra Modi attends the 38th Convocation Ceremony of Bharathidasan University, Tiruchirappalli.



Governor RN Ravi and CM MK Stalin are also present. pic.twitter.com/xCSbuxjFqB — ANI (@ANI) January 2, 2024

At the 38th Convocation Ceremony of Bharathidasan University, Tiruchirappalli, the Prime Minister gave awards to the meritorious students of the university.

#WATCH | Tamil Nadu: At the 38th Convocation Ceremony of Bharathidasan University, PM Narendra Modi says, "India has also sealed a number of trade deals with important economies. The deals will open up new markets for our goods and services. They also create countless new… pic.twitter.com/vbzL6tmp0Q — ANI (@ANI) January 2, 2024

PM to inaugurate series of projects

The Prime Minister is on a two-day visit to the South of the country where he will inaugurate, dedicate the nation and lay the foundation stone of multiple development projects worth more than Rs 19,850 crore related to the aviation, rail, road, oil and gas, shipping and higher education sectors.

Inauguration of new terminal building of Trichy airport

The Prime Minister is also scheduled to inaugurate the new terminal building of the Trichy airport.

The new terminal building has been developed at a cost of more than Rs 1100 crore. The two-level new international terminal can serve more than 44 lakh passengers annually and about 3,500 during peak hours, the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) informed earlier through an official release.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Tamil Nadu, Lakshadweep and Kerala over two days, on January 2 and 3.