PM Modi hits out at Gandhis over Nehru: 'Why don't they use his surname?'

PM Modi's address replying to a debate on the President's speech in Rajya Sabha | Screengrab from live feed of Sansad TV.

Launching a frontal attack against the Gandhi family, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday asked why none of them have taken on the surname "Nehru" following India's first Prime Minister, Jawaharlal Nehru.

𝗪𝗵𝘆 𝗱𝗼𝗻'𝘁 𝘁𝗵𝗲𝘆 𝘂𝘀𝗲 '𝗡𝗲𝗵𝗿𝘂' 𝘀𝘂𝗿𝗻𝗮𝗺𝗲: 𝗣𝗠 𝗮𝘀𝗸𝘀 𝗚𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗵𝗶 𝗳𝗮𝗺𝗶𝗹𝘆

Replying to a debate on the President's speech in Rajya Sabha, PM Modi said: "If we miss out on mentioning Nehru anywhere, they (Congress) get upset. Nehru was such a great person, then why does none of them use the Nehru surname. What is the shame in using the Nehru name."

"This country is not the property of any family," the PM declared.

Rahul Gandhi, Congress leader and Wayanad MP, is the great-grandson of Jawaharlal Nehru and has accused Prime Minister Modi of practicing crony capitalism. The allegations come amidst claims against the business conglomerate of billionaire Gautam Adani, which has recently come under scrutiny after a US-based short-seller, Hindenburg Research, accused the group of stock manipulation and accounting fraud.

𝗢𝗽𝗽𝗼𝘀𝗶𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻 𝗿𝗮𝗶𝘀𝗲𝘀 '𝗠𝗼𝗱𝗶-𝗔𝗱𝗮𝗻𝗶 𝗯𝗵𝗮𝗶 𝗯𝗵𝗮𝗶' 𝘀𝗹𝗼𝗴𝗮𝗻𝘀

As Prime Minister Narendra Modi began his speech in Rajya Sabha, the Opposition MPs stormed the well of the House with slogans demanding formation of JPC on Adani row.

The Opposition MPs raised slogans saying , "Modi-Adani bhai bhai, JPC see jaanch karao [Adani-Modi are brothers, We demand JPC probe]."

𝗜𝗻𝗱𝗶𝗿𝗮 𝗚𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗵𝗶 𝘂𝘀𝗲𝗱 𝗮𝗿𝘁𝗶𝗰𝗹𝗲 𝟯𝟱𝟲 𝗳𝗶𝗳𝘁𝘆 𝘁𝗶𝗺𝗲𝘀: 𝗣𝗠 𝗠𝗼𝗱𝗶

In a scathing and direct attack against the Congress party and its former prime ministers, Prime Minister Modi accused them of ignoring and downplaying their own scandals.

"They say we trouble states, but they have toppled elected state governments 90 times. One Congress PM used Article 356 fifty times to dismiss elected state governments. That was Indira Gandhi," PM Modi said amid loud cheers from treasury benches.

𝗟𝗼𝘁𝘂𝘀 𝘄𝗶𝗹𝗹 𝗯𝗹𝗼𝗼𝗺 𝗱𝗲𝘀𝗽𝗶𝘁𝗲 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗺𝘂𝗱 𝘁𝗵𝗿𝗼𝘄𝗻 𝗮𝘁 𝘂𝘀, 𝘀𝗮𝘆𝘀 𝗣𝗠 𝗠𝗼𝗱𝗶

In a reply seemingly directed towards the opposition's chants regarding the Adani Group, Prime Minister Modi stated, "The lotus (BJP's symbol) will bloom no matter how much mud you throw at us."

"The conduct and tone of some members is disappointing for the entire country. I will tell such people - Jitna keechad uchhaloge, kamal utna hi khilega (the more mud you throw at us, the more the lotus will bloom). For helping the lotus bloom and flourish, we will thank the opposition," the Prime Minister said, hitting out at the opposition members raising slogans.

