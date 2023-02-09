e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaPM Modi again rips into Congress in Rajya Sabha: 'We practice true secularism'

PM Modi again rips into Congress in Rajya Sabha: 'We practice true secularism'

Unlike the previous UPA administration, the BJP-led Centre, according to PM Modi, prioritises the people over partisan gain. We provided LPG connections to 25 crore families nationwide for this reason, he emphasized.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, February 09, 2023, 04:24 PM IST
article-image
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi replies to the Motion of Thanks on the President's address in the Rajya Sabha during Budget Session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023. (PTI Photo) | -
Follow us on

Prime Minister Narendra Modi claimed that his administration upholds true secularism by ensuring that the average man benefits from centrally sponsored programmes in a sarcastic attack on the Congress.

“True secularism is making sure that the benefits of different government schemes reach all eligible beneficiaries,” PM Narendra Modi said in Rajya Sabha on Thursday.

Read Also
'Modi ji aadmi hai khaas, isliye unke saat hai Ramdas': Ramdas Athawale's poem in the Parliament...
article-image

Unlike UPA BJP prioritises people

Unlike the previous UPA administration, the BJP-led Centre, according to PM Modi, prioritises the people over partisan gain. We provided LPG connections to 25 crore families nationwide for this reason, he emphasized.

“They (Congress) used to say ‘Gareebi Hatao’ but did nothing for over 4 decades. While we work hard to meet the expectations and aspirations of the people of the country,” the Prime Minister said.

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

PM Modi Top 10 quotes from Rajya Sabha: 'Ek akela kitno par bhaari'

PM Modi Top 10 quotes from Rajya Sabha: 'Ek akela kitno par bhaari'

Watch: Bull runs amok into crowd celebrating Urs in Maharashtra's Osmanabad, at least 14 injured

Watch: Bull runs amok into crowd celebrating Urs in Maharashtra's Osmanabad, at least 14 injured

Budget Session LIVE: 'More you sling mud at BJP, more lotus will bloom,' PM Modi hits out at Opp

Budget Session LIVE: 'More you sling mud at BJP, more lotus will bloom,' PM Modi hits out at Opp

Lucknow: Bike speeding at almost 120kmph crashes into scooter; horrific video of collision surfaces

Lucknow: Bike speeding at almost 120kmph crashes into scooter; horrific video of collision surfaces

Rajasthan: CM Gehlot urges pvt, govt colleges to telecast Budget live in campuses; seeks number of...

Rajasthan: CM Gehlot urges pvt, govt colleges to telecast Budget live in campuses; seeks number of...