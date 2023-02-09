PM Modi again rips into Congress in Rajya Sabha: 'We practice true secularism'

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi replies to the Motion of Thanks on the President's address in the Rajya Sabha during Budget Session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023. (PTI Photo) | -

Prime Minister Narendra Modi claimed that his administration upholds true secularism by ensuring that the average man benefits from centrally sponsored programmes in a sarcastic attack on the Congress.

“True secularism is making sure that the benefits of different government schemes reach all eligible beneficiaries,” PM Narendra Modi said in Rajya Sabha on Thursday.

Unlike UPA BJP prioritises people

Unlike the previous UPA administration, the BJP-led Centre, according to PM Modi, prioritises the people over partisan gain. We provided LPG connections to 25 crore families nationwide for this reason, he emphasized.

“They (Congress) used to say ‘Gareebi Hatao’ but did nothing for over 4 decades. While we work hard to meet the expectations and aspirations of the people of the country,” the Prime Minister said.

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)