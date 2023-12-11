PM Modi: Historic SC Judgment Upholds Parl Decision, Committed To Fulfilling Dreams Of J&K And Ladakh People

PM Narendra Modi | ANI

New Delhi: Welcoming the the SC verdict on abrogation of article 370, Prime Minister took to X and said, "Today's Supreme Court verdict on the abrogation of Article 370 is historic and constitutionally upholds the decision taken by the Parliament of India on 5th August 2019; it is a resounding declaration of hope, progress and unity for our sisters and brothers in Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh.

Today's Supreme Court verdict on the abrogation of Article 370 is historic and constitutionally upholds the decision taken by the Parliament of India on 5th August 2019; it is a resounding declaration of hope, progress and unity for our sisters and brothers in Jammu, Kashmir and… — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 11, 2023

"The Court, in its profound wisdom, has fortified the very essence of unity that we, as Indians, hold dear and cherish above all else. I want to assure the resilient people of Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh that our commitment to fulfilling your dreams remains unwavering", Said PM Modi.

PM: Verdict is a beacon of hope

"We are determined to ensure that the fruits of progress not only reach you but also extend their benefits to the most vulnerable and marginalised sections of our society who suffered due to Article 370. The verdict today is not just a legal judgment; it is a beacon of hope, a promise of a brighter future and a testament to our collective resolve to build a stronger, more united India", said PM Modi.

SC upholds abrogation of article 370

The Supreme Court on Monday upheld the Union Government's decision to abrogate Article 370 of the constitution which gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir and said that every decision taken by the Centre on behalf of a State can't be subject to a legal challenge.

VIDEO | "We have held that Article 370 is a temporary provision," says Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud as five-judge SC bench delivers verdict on pleas challenging abrogation of Article 370 from Jammu and Kashmir. pic.twitter.com/UeSgru1o3e — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) December 11, 2023

A five-judge Constitution bench comprising Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud, Justices Sanjay Kishan Kaul, Sanjiv Khanna, BR Gavai, and Surya Kant delivered the verdict.