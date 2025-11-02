PM Modi Hails ISRO After Successful Launch Of ‘Bahubali’ Rocket Carrying Heaviest Satellite CMS-03

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday shared a congratulatory message after the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) successfully launched its homegrown ‘Bahubali’ rocket from Sriharikota.

Taking to X, Prime Minister Modi wrote, “Our space sector continues to make us proud! Congratulations to ISRO on the successful launch of India’s heaviest communication satellite, CMS-03.”

Highlighting the achievement of India’s space sector, PM Modi added, “Powered by our space scientists, it is commendable how our space sector has become synonymous with excellence and innovation. Their successes have furthered national progress and empowered countless lives.”

The Prime Minister’s post came after ISRO launched the country’s heaviest GEO communication satellite from Indian soil.

The LVM3-M5 rocket, popularly known as “Bahubali,” carried the CMS-03 communication satellite, the heaviest ever launched from India, into a Geosynchronous Transfer Orbit (GTO).

According to reports, CMS-03 weighs around 4,100 kilograms. The multi-band communication satellite is designed to provide services across a wide oceanic region, including the Indian landmass, ISRO said.