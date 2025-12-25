 PM Modi Greets Nation On Christmas 2025, Calls For Strengthening Harmony
PM Modi Greets Nation On Christmas 2025, Calls For Strengthening Harmony

Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted citizens on Christmas, wishing everyone a joyous day filled with peace, compassion, and hope. He expressed his hope that the teachings of Jesus Christ continue to strengthen harmony in society. Christmas, celebrated worldwide on December 25, marks the birth of Jesus Christ and is a time for spreading goodwill and unity.

PTIUpdated: Thursday, December 25, 2025, 09:50 AM IST
article-image
PM Modi | File Pic

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday greeted citizens on Christmas and hoped that the teachings of Jesus Christ continue to strengthen harmony in society.

Christmas is being celebrated across the globe on Thursday. Christians celebrate Christmas to mark the birth of Jesus Christ.

PM Modi's Tweet

"Wishing everyone a joyous Christmas filled with peace, compassion and hope. May the teachings of Jesus Christ strengthen harmony in our society," Modi wrote on X.

