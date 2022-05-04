PM Modi gifts Dokra boat from Chattisgarh to Crown Prince Fredrik of Denmark

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday gifted a Dokra boat from Chattisgarh to Crown Prince Fredrik of Denmark.

According to news agency ANI, Dokra is non–ferrous metal casting using the lost-wax casting technique. This sort of metal casting has been used in India for over 4,000 years and is still used. There are two main processes of lost wax casting -- solid casting & hollow casting. The product of artisans who are mainly from Central and Eastern India are in great demand in domestic and foreign markets because of their primitive simplicity, enchanting folk motifs and forceful form.

Meanwhile, taking to Twitter, PM Modi said his Denmark visit has been "excellently productive".

"The programmes covered different spheres ranging from diplomatic meetings, boosting cultural and commercial linkages and engagement with the Indian community. I thank PM Frederiksen, the Government and people of Denmark," he wrote.

"The India-Nordic Summit gave a great platform to discuss ways to boost ties with the Nordic nations. The bilateral meetings with Nordic leaders were also productive. I look forward to working with them in various sectors aimed at furthering prosperity," he added.

In another tweet, PM Modi said the India-Nordic Summit will go a long way in boosting India’s ties with the region. "Together, there is much that our nations can achieve and contribute to global prosperity and sustainable development," he added.

Modi arrived in Denmark on Wednesday after concluding his visit to Germany where he held extensive talks with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and attended the sixth India-Germany Inter-Governmental Consultations.

In Copenhagen, Modi held talks with his Danish counterpart Mette Frederiksen on Tuesday.

Before attending the India-Nordic Summit, Modi held separate bilateral talks with the prime ministers of Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Norway and Sweden.

Published on: Wednesday, May 04, 2022, 06:04 PM IST