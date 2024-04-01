 PM Modi, FM Sitharaman To Attend RBI's 90th Year Celebration Event In Mumbai
Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Deputy Chief Ministers Devendra Fadanvis and Ajit Pawar, as well as representatives from various banks and industries, will also be in attendance.

Rahul MUpdated: Monday, April 01, 2024, 08:17 AM IST
PM Narendra Modi | X

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is arriving in Mumbai today. During his day-long visit, PM Modi will address a ceremony marking the 90th anniversary of the Reserve Bank of India.

RBI was established on April 1st, 1935, marking its 90th anniversary today. To commemorate this milestone, the RBI is organizing a special event.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, along with Ministers of State for Finance Bhagwat Kishanrao Karad and Pankaj Chaudhary, will be participating in the event. RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das will also address the gathering.

The Mumbai Traffic Police issued an advisory ahead of PM's visit so as to keep the motorists informed.

*Following changes have been made in the routine traffic pattern (Time 07-00 to 14-00)*

01) Rambhau Salgaonkar Road (One Way): Strech of Rambhau Salgaonkar Road from Indu Clinic Junction (Sayyed Jamadar Chowk) to Volga Chowk shall be open for both way for all types of vehicular traffic.

02) Jamanalal Bajaj Marg (One Way): Strech of Maker Tower 04 from Jamanalal Bajaj Marg to Usha Mehta Chowk shall be open for both way for all types of vehicular traffic.

03) Vinay K Shah Marg (One Way): Strech of from Jamanalal Babaj Marg to NCPA Gate No 04 shall be open for both way for all types of vehicular traffic.

