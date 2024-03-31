Mumbai Traffic Police Issues Traffic Advisory Over PM Modi's Visit For RBI Event On April 1; Check Details

Mumbai Traffic Police | Vijay Gohil

Mumbai: PM Narendra Modi will be in Mumbai on Monday (April 1) for the RBI event. PM Modi will address a gathering to mark the "90 years of the Reserve Bank of India." The Mumbai Traffic Police issued an advisory ahead of PM's visit so as to keep the motorists informed.

The event will also be attended by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das.

"On 01 April 2024, in accordance with his visit to Mumbai, the Following changes are being made in the traffic on the given day," read the tweet by Mumbai Traffic Police.

Check the parking restrictions in the picture below:

*Following changes have been made in the routine traffic pattern (Time 07-00 to 14-00)*

01) Rambhau Salgaonkar Road (One Way): Strech of Rambhau Salgaonkar Road from Indu Clinic Junction (Sayyed Jamadar Chowk) to Volga Chowk shall be open for both way for all types of vehicular traffic.

02) Jamanalal Bajaj Marg (One Way): Strech of Maker Tower 04 from Jamanalal Bajaj Marg to Usha Mehta Chowk shall be open for both way for all types of vehicular traffic.

03) Vinay K Shah Marg (One Way): Strech of from Jamanalal Babaj Marg to NCPA Gate No 04 shall be open for both way for all types of vehicular traffic.