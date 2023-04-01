PM Modi flags off Vande Bharat Train from Bhopal to Delhi. | Admin

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in Madhya Pradesh's Bhopal today, flagged off a Vande Bharat train from the city's the Rani Kamalapati station to national capital Delhi. Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan was also present during the event.

More about Bhopal-Delhi Vande Bharat train

Details of the Vande Bharat Express train between Bhopal and Delhi have been revealed. The 11th train will cover a distance of 708 km in approximately seven hours and 45 minutes, with reports indicating that it may run from Rani Kamlapati station in Bhopal to Hazrat Nizamuddin station in Delhi, stopping at Veerangana Laxmibai Jhansi and Gwalior stations, as well as Agra. The train will depart from Rani Kamlapati station at 5:55 am and arrive at New Delhi at 1:45 pm, with the return journey departing from New Delhi at 2:45 pm and arriving at Rani Kamlapati station at 10:45 pm. The train is equipped with modern amenities and is expected to provide a faster, more comfortable, and convenient travel experience while boosting tourism and promoting economic development in the region. According to reports, the fare for the train will range from ₹1665 to ₹3185, depending on the class.