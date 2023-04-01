Madhya Pradesh: PM Modi reaches Bhopal, will flag off Delhi bound Vande Bharat | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Bhopal on Saturday to take part in the ongoing Combined Commanders' Conference and also flag off a Vande Bharat Express service to Delhi.

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan released a video statement and thanked PM Modi for development projects in the state. He said, “PM Narendra Modi is arriving in Madhya Pradesh today. Today, he is going to give another gift to the people of Madhya Pradesh, a Vande Bharat train from Bhopal to Delhi. This will reduce the travel time between the two cities.”

PM Modi also took to his twitter handle and tweeted about his visit, “Will be in Bhopal today. In the morning will take part in the Combined Commanders’ Conference and later will flag off the Vande Bharat Express between Bhopal and New Delhi. This train will boost connectivity between MP and Delhi.”

PM Modi will arrive in the state capital and take part in the Combined Commanders' Conference at 10 am. He will then flag off the Vande Bharat Express from Rani Kamalapati railway station here to Delhi around 3.15 pm, sources said.

Road show cancelled

In view of the temple tragedy in Indore, the proposed roadshow to honour the PM has been cancelled, MP BJP chief Vishnu Dutt Sharma told reporters on Friday.