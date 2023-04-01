 Madhya Pradesh: PM Modi reaches Bhopal, will flag off Delhi bound Vande Bharat
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMadhya Pradesh: PM Modi reaches Bhopal, will flag off Delhi bound Vande Bharat

Madhya Pradesh: PM Modi reaches Bhopal, will flag off Delhi bound Vande Bharat

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan released a video statement and thanked PM Modi for development projects in the state.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, April 01, 2023, 10:01 AM IST
article-image
Madhya Pradesh: PM Modi reaches Bhopal, will flag off Delhi bound Vande Bharat | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Bhopal on Saturday to take part in the ongoing Combined Commanders' Conference and also flag off a Vande Bharat Express service to Delhi. 

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan released a video statement and thanked PM Modi for development projects in the state. He said, “PM Narendra Modi is arriving in Madhya Pradesh today. Today, he is going to give another gift to the people of Madhya Pradesh, a Vande Bharat train from Bhopal to Delhi. This will reduce the travel time between the two cities.”

PM Modi also took to his twitter handle and tweeted about his visit, “Will be in Bhopal today. In the morning will take part in the Combined Commanders’ Conference and later will flag off the Vande Bharat Express between Bhopal and New Delhi. This train will boost connectivity between MP and Delhi.”

FP Photo

PM Modi will arrive in the state capital and take part in the Combined Commanders' Conference at 10 am. He will then flag off the Vande Bharat Express from Rani Kamalapati railway station here to Delhi around 3.15 pm, sources said.

Road show cancelled

In view of the temple tragedy in Indore, the proposed roadshow to honour the PM has been cancelled, MP BJP chief Vishnu Dutt Sharma told reporters on Friday.

Read Also
Take Note: Traffic to remain suspended on various routes in wake of PM Narendra Modi's visit today
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Madhya Pradesh: PM Modi reaches Bhopal, will flag off Delhi bound Vande Bharat

Madhya Pradesh: PM Modi reaches Bhopal, will flag off Delhi bound Vande Bharat

Take Note: Traffic to remain suspended on various routes in wake of PM Narendra Modi's visit today

Take Note: Traffic to remain suspended on various routes in wake of PM Narendra Modi's visit today

Bhopal: Partition of India was artificial, Akhand Bharat is truth, says RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat

Bhopal: Partition of India was artificial, Akhand Bharat is truth, says RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat

Madhya Pradesh: PM’s road show in Bhopal cancelled because of Indore tragedy

Madhya Pradesh: PM’s road show in Bhopal cancelled because of Indore tragedy

Indore: Armymen bring out 24 bodies in a 16-hour rescue operation

Indore: Armymen bring out 24 bodies in a 16-hour rescue operation