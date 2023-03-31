Take Note: Traffic to remain suspended on various routes in wake of PM Narendra Modi's visit today

District administration conducts rehearsal ahead of PM Narendra Modi's visit to Bhopal | FP

Bhopal(Madhya Pradesh): Traffic on various routes will remain suspended in view of PM Narendra Modi visit on Saturday. Modi will take part in the Combined Commanders’ Conference being held at Kushabhau Thakre Hall in Bhopal and flag off Bhopal-Delhi Vande Bharat train at Rani Kamalapati Railway Station.

Total ban 8:00am to 4:00 pm

Plying of heavy vehicles, commercial vehicles from 8:00am to 4:00pm will remain prohibited from Roshanpura Square to old police control room trisection and from Aquarium Trisection to Gandhi Park Trisection, the traffic will remain prohibited.

From Roshanpura Square to Polytechnic Square, Kamla Park, Ret Ghat, Gandhi Nagar Trisection and Polytechnic Square to Gandhi Park Trisection, the traffic will remain prohibited.

Public transport, four wheelers and two wheelers will remain prohibited from Malviya Nagar (Airtel Trisection) to Old Police Control Room, and from Aquarium to Gandhi Park Trisection.

Ban 10am-5 pm

Similarly, Bag Sewania to Mansarover Trisection, Board Office Square to Mansarover Trisection from 11:00 am to 5:00pm.

Partial ban: 2:30-3:30pm

Police control room trisection to Court Square, Jail Road, Board Office to Vyapam Square, 1250 Square to Vyapam Square, six-number bus stop (Shivaji Nagar) to Nutan College, Arjun Nagar Square to Nutan College, Bittan Nagar to Subhash School, Board Office to Mansarovar, and Ganesh Mandir to Rani Kamlapati Railway station.