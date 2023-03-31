Bhopal: Ahead of PM Modi's visit, traffic diversions create inconvenience to citizens

PM Narendra Modi | PTI Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The traffic diversion plan for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit on April 1 has created jam-like conditions in various areas of the state capital during office hours. The traffic police had issued a traffic diversion plan for April 1, but roads have been heavily barricaded, leading to congestion in traffic.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will fly from the BU Campus to the state hanger after flagging off the Vande Bharat Express, on Hosangabad road.

After that Modi will land at Lal Parade Ground from the state hanger. Where there will be a roadshow of Narendra Modi and from Minto Hall to Rani Kamlapati Railway station through Vyapam Square, Shivaji Nagar including the BJP office roads have been barricaded.

In the vicinity of Jail Road, Vallabh Bhavan, and Raj Bhavan, traffic has been diverted, and roads have been barricaded. In Lalghati areas, there is a traffic jam-like situation during office hours.

According to the traffic police, on April 1, from 8 am to 4 pm, traffic on many routes in the new city will be completely closed. People will be able to travel through alternate routes. From 11 am to 5 pm, the entry of passengers from Platform-1 side of Rani Kamlapati Railway Station will be completely closed. Passengers will travel from Platform-5.