PM Modi Flags Off 10 New Vande Bharat Trains & Other Services, From Ahmedabad

In what seems to be a mega boost to connectivity in India, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has flagged off 10 new vande bharat trains and other train services from Ahmedabad. This brings the total of the Vande Bharat Expresses to 50, with service on 45 routes across India.

The extended Okha - Ahmedabad Vande Bharat Express was greeted by a shower of flowers at Jamnagar Railway Station, Rajkot Division.#RailInfra4Bharat #ModiSarkarKiGuarantee pic.twitter.com/Xg6ATxiLMq — Western Railway (@WesternRly) March 12, 2024

The Indian Railways currently runs 41 Vande Bharat Express services, linking states via electrified Broad Gauge (BG) networks, reaching 24 states and 256 districts.

#WATCH | Gujarat | Prime Minister Narendra Modi flags off 10 new Vande Bharat trains and other train services, from Ahmedabad. pic.twitter.com/3Z0uaFrb4l — ANI (@ANI) March 12, 2024

Earlier, Artists performed dance to mark flagging off of Visakhapatnam-Bhubaneswar Vande Bharat Express at Visakhapatnam Railway Station.

#WATCH: Artists performing dance to mark flagging off of Visakhapatnam-Bhubaneswar Vande Bharat Express at Visakhapatnam Railway Station. pic.twitter.com/FUJ07Smy7i — IANS (@ians_india) March 12, 2024

Children perform the traditional lezim dance of Maharashtra in anticipation of today's function.



Hon’ble PM will dedicate to the Nation & lay the foundation stone for several railway infrastructure projects worth over ₹85,000 Cr and flag off 10 Vande Bharat Trains and several… pic.twitter.com/zR9CzGU8C5 — Western Railway (@WesternRly) March 12, 2024

Here are the details of the routes that were inaugurated

1) Lucknow- Dehradun Vande Bharat Express (22550)

The Lucknow- Dehradun Vande Bharat Express (22550) will depart from Dehradun at 2:45 pm reaching Haridwar at 3:26 pm, Moradabad at 5:40 pm, and Bareilly at 7:03 pm.

2) Patna-Lucknow Vande Bharat Express (22345)

Patna- Lucknow Vande Bharat Express (22345) will depart from Patna at 6:05 am reaching Gomti Nagar railway station at 2:30 pm.

3) Puri-Visakhapatnam Vande Bharat Express (20841)

Puri-Visakhapatnam Vande Bharat (20841) will depart from Puri at 5.15 am and reach Visakhapatnam at 11:30 am on the same day.

4) SMVT Bengaluru-Kalaburagi Vande Bharat Express (22232)

The SMVT Bengaluru-Kalaburagi Vande Bharat Express (Train No. 22232) will commence its journey from SMVT Bengaluru at 2:40 pm and reach Kalaburagi at 11:30 pm daily except Thursdays.

5) Ranchi-Varanasi-Ranchi Vande Bharat Express (20887)

The Ranchi-Varanasi Vande Bharat Express (20887) is expected to depart from Ranchi at 05:10 am and will arrive in Varanasi at 1:00 pm.

6) Vizag- Puri Vande Bharat Express (20841)

The Vizag- Puri Vande Bharat (20841) will depart Puri at 05:15 am and will reach Vizag at 11:30 am on the same day.

7) Secunderabad- Vizag Vande Bharat Express (20707)

The Secunderabad and Visakhapatnam Vande Bharat Express (20707) will depart Secunderabad at 05:05 am and reach Vizag at 01:50 pm on the same day.

8) Mysuru- Central Chennai Vande Bharat Express (20608)

Mysuru- Central Chennai Vande Bharat train (20608) is expected to depart from Mysuru at 6 am, making a stop at SMVT Bengaluru (Sir M Visvesvaraya Terminal) at 7:45 am, and arriving at MGR Chennai Central at 12:20 pm.

9) Khajuraho-Hazrat Nizamuddin Vande Bharat Express (22469)

Khajuraho-Hazrat Nizamuddin Vande Bharat Express (22469) will depart from Nizamuddin station at 6 am and arrive in Khajuraho at 2:20 pm, with stops at Palwal, Agra, Gwalior, Jhansi, Lalitpur, Tikamgarh, and Chhatarpur.

Ahmedabad-Mumbai Central Vande Bharat Express (22962)

Ahmedabad-Mumbai Central Vande Bharat Express (22962) will depart from Ahmedabad at 06:10 am and reach Mumbai Central at 11:35 am.