PM Modi Dials RS Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar, Says 'Has Been At Receiving End Of Such Insults For Twenty Years And Counting'

New Delhi: Vice-President and Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar on Wednesday (December 20) posted on X that Prime Minister Narendra Modi called him and spoke to him regarding the "theatrics of some Honorable MPs," (referring to Kalyan Banerjee imitating Dhankhar during Opposition MPs protest against suspension of 141 Members of Parliament).

The Vice-President and Rajya Sabha Chairman said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi told him that PM Modi has been at the receiving end of such insults for over twenty years and that the Prime Minister called the whole episode as "unfortunate."

"Received a telephone call from the Prime Minister, Shri @narendramodi Ji. He expressed great pain over the abject theatrics of some Honourable MPs and that too in the sacred Parliament complex yesterday. He told me that he has been at the receiving end of such insults for twenty years and counting but the fact that it could happen to a Constitutional office like the Vice President of India and that too in the Parliament was unfortunate," said the Vice-President in the long post on X.

The Vice-President said in his post that he told the Prime Minister that "antics of a few" won’t prevent him from performing his duty and "upholding the principles enshrined in our Constitution."

"I am committed to those values from the bottom of my heart. None of the insults will make me change my path," he said in his post.

Kalyan Banerjee's act draws criticism

On Tuesday, TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee came under criticism for mimicking and imitating Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar. The Vice-President commented on the incident and called it "ridiculous" and "unacceptable." The ruling BJP also attacked Congress MP Rahul Gandhi for filming the act.