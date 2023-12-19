Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar Says, 'Can't Even Express My Pain', Adjourns House Within 2 Mins; Netizen Shares Video

Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar | X

New Delhi: Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar is at the receiving end by Opposition MPs after suspension of several Rajya Sabha Members of Parliament. However, in a rare moment of display of his emotions, Vice-President and Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar on Tuesday (December 19) expressed "how hurt he was" following TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee mimicking and imitating him during protest held by Opposition parties MPs.

It was at the moment when the Rajya Sabha had assembled for a session at 4 pm that Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar started his address by narrating a story.

The story implied that there is no point in crying over spilt milk and that the house should move forward now.

He is also seen asking to the members shouting, "Aur kya karoge? (What else will you do)."

Dhankhar then goes on to say that he was hurt by what happened earlier (referring to the Kalyan Banerjee) incident and adds: "I can't even express my pain. Today is a day of great worry for me."

The Rajya Sabha Chairperson then says that the "house needs to be in order" and orders the house to meet at 5 pm.

A video of the incident was shared on X by a user.

"State of RAJYA SABHA: > assembles at 4 pm > chairman tells a random story > tells the house how he is so hurt > can't even express his hurt > adjourns the house at 4:02 pm," said the user.

TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee 'mimics' Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar

A video of TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee imitating Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar outside the House while protesting against the suspension of MPs went viral on Tuesday (December 19). Kalyan Banerjee came under huge criticism after the video of his 'act' went viral, with the BJP calling it an "insulting" video and Rajya Sabha Chairman and Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar calling it "ridiculous."