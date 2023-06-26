PM Modi Chairs Key Meet With Cabinet Ministers Post His State Visits To US & Egypt |

Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired an important meeting along with the Cabinet Ministers on Monday in Delhi. The meeting was attended by Home Minister Amit Shah, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Urban Affairs and Petroleum Minister Hardeep Singh Puri. Senior officials including P K Mishra, the principal secretary to the prime minister, were also present. PM arrived in Delhi last night after concluding his US and Egypt state visits.

Amit Shah Earlier Briefed PM Modi On Manipur Violence

Home Minister Amit Shah earlier on Monday, met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and briefed the PM on the situation prevailing in violence hit Manipur. The Home Minister meeting PM Modi over Manipur crisis comes just a day after HM Amit Shah met Manipur Chief Minister Biren Singh. Reports said that the Home Minister also informed PM about updates related to the Assam floods.

All-party meeting by HM Amit Shah

Earlier, Home Minister Amit Shah had convened an all-party meeting on June 24 to discuss the situation in Manipur. According to reports, a number of opposition parties had demanded the removal of Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh over the violence. However, home ministry officials gave presentations on topics related to Manipur's current situation.

After meeting the Home Minister, Manipur CM N Biren Singh said that he would reach out to the Kuki community.

The 2023 Manipur violence is an ethnic clash that erupted on May 3, 2023, in the north-eastern Indian state of Manipur between the Meitei people, a majority that lives in the Imphal Valley, and the tribal community from the surrounding hills, including the Kuki and Zo peoples.