 PM Modi Calls For Contributions To Armed Forces Flag Day Fund; Hails Forces' Devotion To Nation
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaPM Modi Calls For Contributions To Armed Forces Flag Day Fund; Hails Forces' Devotion To Nation

PM Modi Calls For Contributions To Armed Forces Flag Day Fund; Hails Forces' Devotion To Nation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and other leaders marked Armed Forces Flag Day by saluting the courage, sacrifice and unwavering service of India’s armed forces. They urged citizens to donate to the Armed Forces Flag Day Fund, which supports war-disabled soldiers, Veer Naris and their families. India has observed the day on December 7 since 1949.

IANSUpdated: Sunday, December 07, 2025, 12:26 PM IST
article-image
PM Modi Calls For Contributions To Armed Forces Flag Day Fund; Hails Forces' Devotion To Nation | X @narendramodi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday expressed gratitude to the armed forces on the occasion of the Armed Forces Flag Day and hailed their devotion to the nation.

In a post on the social media platform 'X', PM Modi lauded the armed forces for their unwavering courage, discipline, resolve and spirit to shield the nation.

He also called for donating to the Armed Forces Flag Day Fund.

PM Modi's Tweet

FPJ Shorts
PM Modi Calls For Contributions To Armed Forces Flag Day Fund; Hails Forces' Devotion To Nation
PM Modi Calls For Contributions To Armed Forces Flag Day Fund; Hails Forces' Devotion To Nation
FPIs Pull Out ₹11,820 Crore In Early December, Rupee Slide & Global Uncertainty Shake Indian Equity Markets
FPIs Pull Out ₹11,820 Crore In Early December, Rupee Slide & Global Uncertainty Shake Indian Equity Markets
'Faced Criticism From My Own Community For Advocating Creamy Layer Principle': Ex-CJI Gavai
'Faced Criticism From My Own Community For Advocating Creamy Layer Principle': Ex-CJI Gavai
South African Singer Tyla Lands In Mumbai Ahead Of Her FIRST India Concert – Watch
South African Singer Tyla Lands In Mumbai Ahead Of Her FIRST India Concert – Watch

"On Armed Forces Flag Day, we express our deepest gratitude to the brave men and women who protect our nation with unwavering courage. Their discipline, resolve and spirit shield our people and strengthen our nation. Their commitment stands as a powerful example of duty, discipline and devotion to our nation. Let us also contribute to the Armed Forces Flag Day fund," his post on X read.

Read Also
'Faced Criticism From My Own Community For Advocating Creamy Layer Principle': Ex-CJI Gavai
article-image
Read Also
Pratapgarh Shocker: Man Climbs Onto Roof Of Moving Kashi Vishwanath Express, Halts Line For 40...
article-image

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh's Tweet

Earlier in the day, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh extended greetings to the Indian Armed Forces and lauded their valour and sacrifices for the country.

In a post on X, he said, "On Armed Forces Flag Day, I salute the valour and sacrifices of our armed forces. Their courage safeguards our nation, and their selfless service reminds us of a debt we can never repay. I urge everyone to contribute generously to the Armed Forces Flag Day Fund. Your support honours their dedication and strengthens those who protect us."

Read Also
'Whoever Found Guilty Won't Be Spared': Goa CM Pramod Sawant Orders Magisterial Probe Into Aprora...
article-image

Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan also extended greetings to all Indian Armed Forces soldiers, veterans and Veer Naris, acknowledging their resolute service, indomitable spirit and enduring contributions to India's defence preparedness and national security.

Union Minister of State for Defence Sanjay Seth took to social media and hailed the Indian Armed Forces.

He also called on the countrymen to contribute to the Armed Forces Flag Day Fund.

India has been celebrating Armed Forces Flag Day on December 7 since 1949, to honour the martyrs and soldiers who valiantly fought and continue to fight to safeguard the country's honour.

This day is celebrated to express national solidarity and raise funds for the welfare of war-disabled soldiers, Veer Naris, and their dependents through donations.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

PM Modi Calls For Contributions To Armed Forces Flag Day Fund; Hails Forces' Devotion To Nation

PM Modi Calls For Contributions To Armed Forces Flag Day Fund; Hails Forces' Devotion To Nation

'Faced Criticism From My Own Community For Advocating Creamy Layer Principle': Ex-CJI Gavai

'Faced Criticism From My Own Community For Advocating Creamy Layer Principle': Ex-CJI Gavai

Pratapgarh Shocker: Man Climbs Onto Roof Of Moving Kashi Vishwanath Express, Halts Line For 40...

Pratapgarh Shocker: Man Climbs Onto Roof Of Moving Kashi Vishwanath Express, Halts Line For 40...

Goa Fire Tragedy: Eye-Witness Videos Capture Nightclub Engulfed In Flames; Death Toll Rises To 25

Goa Fire Tragedy: Eye-Witness Videos Capture Nightclub Engulfed In Flames; Death Toll Rises To 25

'Whoever Found Guilty Won't Be Spared': Goa CM Pramod Sawant Orders Magisterial Probe Into Aprora...

'Whoever Found Guilty Won't Be Spared': Goa CM Pramod Sawant Orders Magisterial Probe Into Aprora...