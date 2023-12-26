PM Modi Becomes First World Leader To Cross 2 Crore YouTube Subscribers

Narendra Modi addressing YouTube Fanfest India 2023 |

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday became the first world leader whose YouTube Channel has reached 2 crore subscribers. At the time of this report being prepared, the Prime Minister's YouTube channel had a total of 20 million subscribers, with over 23,000 videos uploaded on it.

Jair Bolsonaro, the former President of Brazil, ranks a distant second among global leaders with the highest number of subscribers on their YouTube channels.

Bolsonaro has 6.44 million subscribers on his YouTube channel, while Mexico President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador ranks third with 4.12 million subscribers.

Indonesia's President Joko Widodo is also included in the list, boasting 3.24 million subscribers.

While the White House boasts an impressive 2.06 million subscribers on its YouTube channel, US President Joe Biden falls behind with 7,94,000 subscribers. In a comparative analysis with other global leaders, Prime Minister Modi stands out at the top of the YouTube subscriber chart by a significant margin.

Here's the breakdown of Indian leaders and their respective YouTube subscriber counts:

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi: 3.51 million subscribers

Congress leader Shashi Tharoor: 6,11,000 subscribers

AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal: 6,00,000 subscribers

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi: 3,75,000 subscribers

Tamil Nadu CM and DMK chief MK Stalin: 2,35,000 subscribers

Delhi deputy CM Manish Sisodia: 1,50,000 subscribers