PM Modi Attacks Lalu Yadav; Calls RJD Leader 'Biggest Culprit' For 'Snatching Destiny Of Lakhs Of Youths'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses a gathering during the launch, inauguration and foundation stone-laying of development projects worth Rs. 12,800 crores, in Bettiah on Wednesday, March 6, 2024. | ANI

Patna: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday launched a broadside against RJD chief Lalu Prasad by alleging that the latter snatched the destiny of lakhs of Bihar`s youths by bringing ‘Jungle Raj’ in the state.

While addressing a public meeting in Bettiah after inaugurating and laying foundation stone of various projects worth Rs 12,800 crore, Modi said, “Bihar has always been facing a huge challenge of migration of youths to other states since long but it increased during the regimes of Lalu and his wife Rabri Devi as those who brought Jungle Raj to the state only cared for their family and put the future of lakhs of children at stake,” he scaled up his attack on Lalu and his family without taking names.

Read Also PM Modi Virtually Inaugurates New Section Of Delhi-Meerut RRTS Corridor

On Sunday, Lalu while addressing a public meeting of INDIA leaders, courted controversy by commenting that Modi had no family.

“Poverty of only one family was eradicated and only one family prospered. The family even grabbed land from others for providing jobs. Whether they can be pardoned? Those who brought Jungle Raj to the state were the biggest enemy of the state`s youths. They are the biggest culprits of youths,” PM commented, apparently trying to counter RJD`s consistent attempts to make inroads into the youth votes. Former deputy chief minister Tejashwi Yadav is also striving hard to woo youths by promising employment ahead of Lok Sabha election.

Sharpening his attack on Lalu without directly referring to him, Modi said that the RJD chief could have also asked the same question from Bharat Ratna Karpoori Thakur what he asked from him had he been alive (Karpoori) as the latter had also never promoted his family.

“Those promoting dynastic rule and indulging in corruption could have even put Mahatma Gandhi, Jay Prakash Narayan, B R Ambedkar in dock as also never promoted their families had they been alive,” he remarked.