'Please Take Me To Hospital': Delhi Girl Cries For Help As Jilted Lover Attacks Her With Knife In Cab In Saket; Shocking Video Surfaces

In a shocking incident, a man stabbed a woman in a cab on Thursday morning in Delhi's Saket. A disturbing video of the incident was circulated on social media.

The attack happened at approximately 6:20 am when 27-year-old Gaurav Pal, who hails from Ghaziabad, stabbed the 23-year-old woman multiple times in the cab at Lado Sarai Phirni Road. The two were reportedly in a relationship for three years and the woman had been allegedly ignoring Pal for some days.

In the video, the severely injured woman can be heard pleading the people to take her to a hospital.

Watch the video below

On the day of the incident, the accused sought to confront the woman. He reportedly intercepted her as she prepared to enter a cab that she had previously booked. Before the cab arrived, the two engaged in a conversation. When the woman was ready to board the cab, Pal brandished a knife and attacked her. The cab driver intervened the situation.

Following the attack, the Saket police station received a PCR call from the cab, prompting them to dispatch a team to the scene. The woman was rushed to a hospital.

