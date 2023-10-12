Video: Out For Evening Walk, Elderly Woman Crushed To Death By Car In Noida's Sector 78

Screengrab

In a disturbing incident, an elderly woman was mowed down by a car in Noida's Mahagun Modern Society in Sector 78. The incident was captured in a CCTV camera and the footage was circulated on social media on Thursday.

The CCTV footage showed people walking in the society in evening. Similarly, the elderly woman was reportedly taking her evening walk in the society when the fateful incident happened. According to the footage, the car made a turn and crushed the woman. She was rushed to a hospital, where she succumbed to injuries during treatment.

The woman was not identified and Noida police are yet to respond on the unfortunate incident. The driver of the car has also not been identified yet.

