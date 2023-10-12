 Video: Out For Evening Walk, Elderly Woman Crushed To Death By Car In Noida's Sector 78
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaVideo: Out For Evening Walk, Elderly Woman Crushed To Death By Car In Noida's Sector 78

Video: Out For Evening Walk, Elderly Woman Crushed To Death By Car In Noida's Sector 78

The incident was captured in a CCTV camera and the footage was circulated on social media on Thursday.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, October 12, 2023, 06:21 PM IST
article-image
Screengrab

In a disturbing incident, an elderly woman was mowed down by a car in Noida's Mahagun Modern Society in Sector 78. The incident was captured in a CCTV camera and the footage was circulated on social media on Thursday.

The CCTV footage showed people walking in the society in evening. Similarly, the elderly woman was reportedly taking her evening walk in the society when the fateful incident happened. According to the footage, the car made a turn and crushed the woman. She was rushed to a hospital, where she succumbed to injuries during treatment.

The woman was not identified and Noida police are yet to respond on the unfortunate incident. The driver of the car has also not been identified yet.

Watch the video below

Read Also
Indore Mishap: Wife Dies, Husband Sustains Injuries In Bike-Crane Accident
article-image

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

South Rajasthan A Tough Election Battlefield For Both BJP & Congress

South Rajasthan A Tough Election Battlefield For Both BJP & Congress

Manipur Government Prohibits Circulation Of Videos & Images Depicting Violence In State

Manipur Government Prohibits Circulation Of Videos & Images Depicting Violence In State

Karnataka Govt Signs MoU With AstraZeneca India To Accelerate Lung Cancer Testing

Karnataka Govt Signs MoU With AstraZeneca India To Accelerate Lung Cancer Testing

'Please Take Me To Hospital': Delhi Girl Cries For Help As Jilted Lover Attacks Her With Knife In...

'Please Take Me To Hospital': Delhi Girl Cries For Help As Jilted Lover Attacks Her With Knife In...

SC Reserves Verdict On Remission In Bilkis Bano Case

SC Reserves Verdict On Remission In Bilkis Bano Case