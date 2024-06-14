'Please Stop Toll Until...': Assam BJP MLA Urges Nitin Gadkari; Shares Video Of Road Filled With Potholes

Bharatiya Janata Party MLA from Assam's Khumtai assembly, Mrinal Saikia, on Thursday urged Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari to stop the collection of toll on 'Toll Road 37' that connects with the National Highway.

Mrinal took to X and wrote, "Toll Road of 37 National Highway... Nitin Gadkari sir, please deactivate Raha Toll Gate until the road is tollable."

The BJP MLA tagged the Union Minister while sharing a video of a road in poor condition.

Toll Road of 37 National Highway..@nitin_gadkari sir , please deactivate Raha Toll Gate until the Road is Tollable pic.twitter.com/o5kvN9kk6l — Mrinal Saikia (From Upper Assam) (@Mrinal_MLA) June 13, 2024

Mrinal's blunt tweet highlighting the plight faced by the locals earned him praise from some social media users.

In response to Mrinal's post, one user wrote, "Good that someone from the government has spoken up. I would say make the entire NH-37 toll-free until the road condition improves. It is in a pathetic state right now."

Many others in the comment section shared their own ordeals.

As of the time of publication of this report, Union Minister Gadkari had not responded to Mrinal's tweet.

It is worth noting that on June 4, the result day for the 2024 Lok Sabha election, Mrinal Saikia congratulated Congress candidate Gaurav Gogoi after his win in the Jorhat seat. What attracted attention was his congratulatory message: "Special congratulations to Gaurav Gogoi for your amazing win. This result is very significant in Jorhat in many ways. The outcome proved that money, big publicity, overdoses of leaders, and arrogant speeches do not always help to win elections."

Special congratulations to @GauravGogoiAsm for your amazing win. This result is very significant in Jorhatmany ways.The outcome proved that- Money,Big Publicity, Over Doses of Leaders and Arrogant Speeches does not always help to win elections. pic.twitter.com/a7J3WeIpzs — Mrinal Saikia (From Upper Assam) (@Mrinal_MLA) June 4, 2024

According to reports, an FIR was recently registered against Mrinal Saikia for allegedly making controversial remarks against people of lower Assam.