Plea against Mathura Idgah: Asaduddin Owaisi targets RSS, says must remain alert to designs of Sangh

Targetting the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) after a Mathura court admitted a plea against an Idgah there, All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Saturday said that the people must remain alert to the designs of the Sangh.

Taking to Twitter, Owaisi said that the Babari Masjid-Ram Janmabhoomi verdict has strengthened the resolve of the 'Sangh Parivaar'.

"What was feared has come true. The verdict related to the Babari Masjid has strengthened the resolve of the 'Sangh Parivaar'. Remember, if we still don't wake up, the Sangh may start another violent campaign on this and Congress will also join the campaign," Owaisi tweeted in Hindi.