Playing a CM: 24-year-old to review Uttarakhand govt functioning

Dehradun

On National Girl Child Day, 24-year-old Srishti Goswami, a resident of Daulatpur village in Haridwar district, will review schemes run by various departments as she has been designated as the state Chief Minister at the Uttarakhand Bal Vidhan Sabha on Sunday.

Srishti will review various schemes run by the state government during Uttarakhand Bal Vidhan Sabha that will be held from 12 noon to 3 pm. Different state departments will give their detailed presentations before her, informed Uttarakhand Child Protection Commission. Uttarakhand Child Protection Commission Chairperson Usha Negi had written to Chief Secretary Omprakash.

"On 24 January, the Commission has appointed a promising student for the empowerment of girls as the Chief Minister. As Uttarakhand Chief Minister Srishti Goswami along with the officers of the nominated departments will review the development works during the Bal Vidhan Sabha," she stated in the letter.

Speaking on the development, Goswami's elated parents said, "Today we feel very proud, every daughter can achieve a milestone, we just need to support them. We want to thank the government a lot for considering our daughter worthy of this."

PM Modi salutes 'nation's daughters'

PM Modi on Sunday saluted the 'daughters of the nation' on the occasion of the National Girl Child Day and praised all those working towards the empowerment of the girl child and ensure them a life of dignity and opportunity.

In a series of tweets, Modi said: "On the National Girl Child Day, we salute our #DeshKiBeti and their accomplishments in various fields. The central government has undertaken many initiatives that focus on empowering the girl child, including access to education, better healthcare and improving gender sensitivity."